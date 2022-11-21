Croatia will publish its 3Q22 GDP growth figure at the end of the week; we expect solid growth of 5.2% y/y, supported by tourism and strong domestic demand. The Hungarian central bank is holding its rate setting meeting, but we do not expect any changes. It has been reiterated frequently that the one-day deposit rate at 18% will be kept until risk perception improves. In Hungary, progress regarding EU funds remains in the spotlight, as deadlines assuring that Hungary will not lose the EU money are tight. In Poland, November’s industrial output and retail sales will be published, indicating how the economy developed in the last quarter of the year. Throughout the week, data on the labor market will be flowing in, as well as the unemployment rates for October to be published in Croatia, Hungary and Poland. Moreover, wage growth dynamics will also be released in Croatia, Poland and Serbia.

Finally, we are in the process of revising our growth forecast for the region. In Czechia, we already revised the FY23 growth rate downward to -0.5%, while in Romania, we also see the next year's growth dynamics lower at 2.1% (due mainly to the significant revision of historical time series). At this point, in Hungary, we will likely keep the point estimates unchanged, while in Poland, risks are skewed to the downside to our current FY23 forecast at 0.7%.

FX market developments

The within week volatility has been driven by media reports that a missile hit Poland close to the Ukrainian border. After NATO and Poland said that there was no indication that the missile strike was an intentional Russian attack, the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty recovered. This week, Hungary holds its central bank meeting and no change in rates is broadly expected. At the meeting, it should be reiterated that the 'whatever it takes' approach will continue, and the one-day deposit rate will not be changed until risk perception improves substantially. The Hungarian FX market is likely to remain sensitive to the news about the progress regarding EU funds. As the deadlines are approaching, it is still not crystal clear whether Hungary will face a loss of EU money, or whether all of the progress in the rule of law dispute will be recognized and accepted so that the payments from both Recovery and Cohesion funds may begin. Poland also continues talks with Brussels on payments from the Recovery Fund.

Bond market developments

While government bond yields continued to fall almost everywhere last week, Hungarian bonds clearly outperformed their peers, with 10Y yields dropping to 8.2% (-50bp w/w). The strongest rally in HGBs took place at the end of last week, driven by positive news suggesting that a possible resolution might be found between Hungary and the EC, which would pave the way for the RRF funds and unfreeze access to Cohesion Funds. The situation is still unclear, as representatives of the European Parliament voiced doubts as to whether Hungary has delivered material progress in the rule of law issues and have asked for more evidence. The ruling of the EC should be announced on December 6. If an agreement is not reached by the end of this year, Hungary may lose access to 70% of the RRF funds earmarked for Hungary, estimated to amount to about EU 4.1bn. The situation on local bond markets has improved, as demonstrated at the ROMGB 2034 auction held last week, where demand (RON 1.4bn) far exceeded the planned amount (RON 400m); thus the MinFin accepted a higher volume of offers (RON 967.5m) at an average yield of 8.3%. This week, the bond issuance will be in full swing. The Slovak debt agency will be reopening SLOVGBs 2024, 2025, 2026, 2032, Poland will offer POLGBs 2024, 2028, 2032 and 2027, 2033 floaters, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2032, and Hungary will offer T-bills.

