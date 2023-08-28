Share:

This week in CEE

Countries in the region are set to release a mix of economic data. First of all, detailed GDP breakdowns will be published for several economies. To begin with, on Tuesday, the structure of Czech GDP in 2Q will be released. Croatia will also publish its detailed GDP data on the same day. The remaining two GDP breakdown releases will follow on Thursday for Poland and Friday for Hungary. Prior to the GDP release in Hungary, the central bank will hold a rate setting meeting on Tuesday, and it is expected to reduce the one-day depo rate by 100 bp to 14%, as part of the earlier communicated rate normalization process. Moreover, inflation data for Poland will appear on Thursday and the footprint will be crucial in forming the rate cut decision of the NBP. On the same day, Slovenia will release its CPI figures, as will other Eurozone countries (Croatia and Slovakia) within HICP flash estimates. From the monthly high-frequency data releases, we will see PPI in Slovakia and Hungary, retail sales in Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia, industrial production in Croatia and Serbia, and trade in Hungary and Serbia. Unemployment in Romania will also be published. Finally, on Friday, September 1, after markets close, Moody’s is scheduled to revise its Hungarian outlook; we cannot rule out it being changed to negative

