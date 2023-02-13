Share:

This week, the 4Q22 GDP data for most of the CEE countries will be in focus. In Poland, based on the annual GDP release that landed at 4.9%, we expect the economy to have expanded around 2% y/y in the last quarter of the year. In Romania, growth is likely to be particularly strong compared to its peers, driven by large government spending at the end of the year. In Slovakia and Hungary, the y/y growth dynamics are expected close to 1%. While in Slovakia, such a footprint would be a confirmation of the relative strength of the economy, in Hungary, it would reflect the lost momentum in the second half of the year. In Slovenia, the slowdown should be reflected in 0.5% y/y growth dynamics in the fourth quarter of 2022. Apart from GDP, headline inflation will be published in Poland, Romania and Slovakia. In Poland, it is likely to increase, following the trend in Czechia and Hungary, while in Romania and Slovakia, we expect the inflation rate to have eased in January. Finally, on Friday after markets close, Fitch will revise Slovakia’s and Serbia’s rating, while S&P will hold decision on Poland. At this moment, we see a possibility of rating action only in case of Slovakia as Fitch granted Slovakia a negative outlook.

FX market developments

The weekly balances show that the Czech koruna and Hungarian forint remained relatively stable against the euro, while the Polish zloty weakened vs. the euro. Although the balance for the Hungarian forint is neutral, the currency was swinging back and forth during the week, driven by global factors (such as Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s comments on further interest rate hikes). Global developments also affected the Polish zloty, but it has been clearly underperforming its peers this year. As for local news, the Polish and Romanian central banks both kept their policy rates unchanged, and we expect stability of rates this year in both countries. In Poland, Governor Glapinski commented that the current level of interest rates is high enough to fight against high inflation. Currently, the market is pricing in the beginning of monetary easing in the second half of the year. In Serbia, the central bank increased the policy rate by 25bp to 5.5% and we believe that this was the last hike for a while.

Bond market developments

Bond yields in CEE followed the upward move of yields on global markets as well as communications from CEE central banks downplaying market speculation on early rate cuts this year. The most visible reaction took place in Poland, where the whole curve moved up about +30bp w/w. Hungarian bonds also moved up, but only at the end of the week, in reaction to the January inflation reading, which surprised to the upside (25.7%). Otherwise, demand for government bonds was reasonably high, especially for longer ROMGBs 2031, where the MinFin issued a higher volume than initially offered. Last week, Poland tapped international markets with a double-tranche Eurobond issue (10Y/20Y), which enjoyed strong demand of EUR 13bn, out of which Poland accepted EUR 3.5bn. According to the MinFin, Poland has already completed 57% of its planned euro debt issuance for this year and the next international bond is planned in USD or potentially in JPY. In the meantime, Poland is going to be more active on local markets. This week, it is going to sell POLGBs 2025, 2027, 2033 and 2033 floater, while Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2030 and 2034. Hungary, on top of its regular T-bond auctions, will offer T-bills. T-bills are also going to be issued in Croatia, Slovenia and Romania.

