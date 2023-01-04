From Adam Smith to the present day, nations’ wealth has been built on fossil fuels. Coal, oil and gas have become a vital part of our lifestyles. In 2022, they still account for 83% of the world’s primary mix, that is to say what essentially feeds economic activity.
The link between gross domestic product (GDP) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions therefore remains strong, although it may have experienced highs and lows over time: an inseparable bond during the post-war boom of thirty years, distended after the two oil crises of 1973 and 1979, and then very strong again in the 2000s, when it came to fuelling the economic take-off of the two Asian giants, India and China.
Whilst being the leading greenhouse gas emitter, the latter also invests the most in renewable energy. Its green transition has begun, while the most carbon-intensive phase of its development - the infrastructure boom - has already progressed well.
Over the past ten years, global CO2 emissions have shown reduced elasticity (around 0.3) compared to GDP, but still positive. Reducing them without a corresponding loss of activity is therefore hardly conceivable in the short term, at least globally. The countries that achieve this are a minority and often (although not always) among the most advanced; the others, which make up the majority covered by the International Monetary Fund (around three-quarters) are increasing their emissions as they develop. They are still the ones that, over the past decade, have contributed the most (two-thirds) to global growth.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.