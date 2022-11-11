GBPUSD
Cable keeps positive tone following Thursday’s 3.3% rally, which generated an additional bullish signal on close above descending 100DMA (1.1658).
Weaker dollar keeps pound inflated and bulls focus target at 1.1834 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.2293/1.0348), the last obstacle en-route to psychological 1.20 barrier.
Bullish daily techs are additionally supported by formation of bullish engulfing pattern on weekly chart, though a pause for consolidation on overbought conditions / partial profit-taking cannot be ruled out.
Broken 100DMA offers immediate support ahead of broken Fibo 61.8% (1.1550) and 1.1500 level which should keep the downside protected and offer better buying levels.
Res: 1.1770; 1.1834; 1.1900; 1.2000.
Sup: 1.1658; 1.1645; 1.1550; 1.1500.
Interested in GBPUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2205
- R2 1.196
- R1 1.1837
- PP 1.1592
-
- S1 1.147
- S2 1.1225
- S3 1.1102
