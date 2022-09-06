GBP/USD turns green near pandemic low

GBPUSD charted a 30-month low just above the pandemic low of 1.1408 on Monday before turning green for the first time after a week.

The price managed to rise as high as 1.1600 earlier today and although some recovery could take place in the near term given the oversold conditions in the market as reflected by the RSI and the stochastics, it is too early to hope for a meaningful rally. The indicators are still stuck in the bearish area, while the pair itself still has some obstacles to overcome before it decides to exit the 2022 bearish channel.

The 1.1620 region, where the price met some restrictions lately, could add some pressure ahead of the 1.1758 barrier in case of a move higher. Then, a decisive close above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 1.1830 resistance could be the key for an advance towards the 50-day SMA at 1.1950 and the channel’s upper band seen around the 1.2000 crucial boundary. A successful penetration higher and beyond 1.2085 could confirm a direct flight towards the August peak of 1.2292.

If upside pressures fizzle immediately, the bears may push again towards the pandemic low of 1.1408, a break of which would threaten an outlook deterioration below the channel’s lower line seen within the 1.1320 – 1.1300 area. The 1.1200 mark could next come on the radar.

Summarizing, GBPUSD could recoup some lost ground in the coming sessions, though any potential upside reversal will be under scrutiny as downside risks remain in play.

EUR/JPY edges higher as positive momentum intensifies

EURJPY has been gaining ground in the short term after it managed to find its feet at the 133.40 region in early August. However, the pair is currently trading above its upper Bollinger band, suggesting that its recent advance might be overstretched.

The momentum indicators are endorsing a positive near-term bias Specifically, the RSI is ticking upwards slightly below the 70-overbought area, while the MACD histogram is strengthening above both zero and its red signal line.

Should buying pressures persist, the pair could encounter initial resistance at the 141.40 region, which has acted both as resistance and support in the last two months. Conquering this barricade, the bulls could aim for the July high of 142.30. A jump above the latter might set the stage for the 7½-year high of 144.27.

To the downside, if sellers re-emerge and push the price lower, immediate support could be provided by the 140.00 psychological mark. Sliding beneath that floor, the price may descend towards the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently at 138.30. Failing to halt there, any further declines could then stall at 137.00 before the 135.50 hurdle appears on the radar.

In brief, EURJPY appears to have the necessary momentum to push even higher and extend its bullish short-term structure. However, a dive beneath the 50-day SMA could attract selling interest, shifting the technical picture to neutral.