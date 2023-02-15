Share:

The chart below shows GBPUSD with the labeling of ABC as a corrective move. We see the pattern as an expanded flat as wave B has retested the previous highs. A break of our trend line and the current retest of that trend line has given us an opportunity to short the market at current levels down to 1.18000.

A clear stop level would be at the current wave B highs of 1.24666 targeting 1.18000 over the next few days. If we see an aggressive sell-off from current levels we may change the count going forward.

Key news events to look out for this week.

Tuesday 14th February Average Earnings Index m/y.

Wednesday 15th February CPI y/y.