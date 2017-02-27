GBPUSD tests critical 1.24 level; finds support at moving averages

GBP/USD fell close to a 2-week low in Asian trading today to touch 1.2390 after spiking below the 100-day moving average (MA). The intra-day bias is to the downside, with important support being provided by the 50-day MA. The RSI has dipped below 50, indicating risk is to the downside.

The medium-term outlook is neutral as the pair has been trading sideways since January 23. The market has been testing the key 1.2400 level, which has acted as a support level. This level is considered to be an important support level because this is where the 50-day MA and 100-day MA are converging and it is also close to the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud.

A daily close below 1.2400 would shift the neutral bias to a more bearish one and would open the way towards next support at 1.2252 (January 19 low). Below this, the all-time low at 1.1986 comes into view.

Alternatively, a move to the upside would see a retest of today’s high at 1.2472. Above this, further resistance is found at the February 24 high of 1.2569.

The immediate bias is bearish but the outlook remains neutral if GBPUSD remains above 1.2400.