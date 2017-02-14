GBPUSD – Spike deeply into daily cloud might be a false break lower?

GBPUSD

Cable dipped to one-week low at 1.2382, after being hit twice by economic data today. Initial acceleration below strong 1.2440/15 support zone was triggered by UK jobs numbers, with upbeat US data putting pound under additional pressure for extension to daily low at 1.2382. Quick recovery that returned back above daily cloud, signals that the pair needs more efforts to clearly break below cracked supports between 1.2440 and 1.2415 that includes Fibo 38.2% of 1.1986/1.2704; 55/100 and 30 SMA's. Look for today's close that would give an indication of performance in the near-term. Close above daily cloud would be initial signal of false break lower, as daily cloud is still acting as significant support. Conversely, daily close in the cloud would signal fresh weakness and turn focus towards 1.2345 (daily Kijun-sen) and daily cloud base (1.2309) in extension.

Res: 1.2473; 1.2500; 1.2546; 1.2580

Sup: 1.2440; 1.2430; 1.2382; 1.2345

Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels