GBPUSD abandoned the intense but fruitless battle within the 1.3900 – 1.3952 resistance area to seek support near the 1.3829 level, where the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.4248 – 1.3570 down leg overlap.
Despite the pullback, the pair has not confirmed a bearish bias in the daily chart yet according to the RSI and the MACD, which continue to fluctuate around their neutral levels. Meanwhile, the Stochastics have dropped below the 20 oversold zones, suggesting that a pivot point could be around the corner.
Should the pair find new buyers around 1.3829, the spotlight will turn again to the 1.3900 – 1.3952 resistance region. A break above this ceiling would clear the way towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.4032, while not far above, the 1.4100 psychological level, which coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, could be the next target.
On the downside, if the price breaks below 1.3829, the 200-day SMA could immediately add some footing at 1.3765, while slightly lower, the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.3730 could prevent a test around the broken descending trendline and the former support of 1.3668.
Summarizing, GBPUSD is looking neutral in the short-term picture. A break below 1.3829 or above 1.3900 – 1.3952 could change that status accordingly.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sits at four-month lows above 1.1700 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows above 1.1700, as the US dollar clings onto the recent upside amid mixed market mood and a retreat in the Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback. German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3850 amid renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
GBP/USD remains on the defensive near 1.3850 amid resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The dollar's price action and Brexit updates will continue to influence the pair amid a data-light calendar.
XAU/USD remains sideways below $1,740
Gold prices swing in a very narrow trading range between $1,730 and $1,735 on Tuesday. Prices continue to grind lower but manage to recover from the extremely low levels.
Dogecoin price flashes top signal, DOGE to consolidate before resuming rally
Dogecoin price consolidates after a technical indicator flashed a local top signal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also indicates that DOGE may be slightly overbought.
Is the reflation trade coming to an end? Analyzing inter-market correlations
Prospects of a strong global economic recovery on the back of drugmakers’ success to produce effective vaccines against the coronavirus triggered the so-called “reflation trade” in late 2020. USD is likely to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals if reflation trade loses interest.