Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD monthly, daily, and 4-hour charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EUR/USD turns sideways below 1.0000 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech and ECB policy
The EUR/USD pair is auctioning back and forth in a narrow range of 0.9979-0.9994 in the Asian session. The asset has shifted into a time-correction phase after failing to sustain above the magical figure of 1.0000.
GBP/USD keeps bounce off 1.1400 key support amid oversold RSI
GBP/USD clings to mild losses around 1.1510 while fading the previous day’s bounce off the 37-year low during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable pair justifies bearish MACD signals while staying inside a downward sloping trend channel since May.
Gold: Sell the bounce above $1,700 in play, with eyes on ECB, Powell Premium
In Thursday’s trading so far, XAU/USD is consolidating the previous recovery, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the ECB rate hike decision. Increased expectations of a 75 bps rate hike are keeping a check on the non-interest-bearing metal.
Bitcoin is a 'wild card' set to outperform, says Bloomberg analyst
Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone has labeled Bitcoin (BTC) a “wild card” which is “ripe” to outperform once traditional stocks finally bottom out. McGlone added that while Bitcoin would follow a similar trend to treasury bonds and gold, Ethereum (ETH) “may have a higher correlation with stocks.”
ECB Preview: Between Putin's rock and hard inflationary place, the deck is stacked against the euro Premium
The European Central Bank is set to raise rates by 75 bps to battle rising prices. Investors will eye signals for October's move and comments on the energy crisis. A speech from Fed Chair Powell during ECB President Lagarde's presser could add to EUR/USD volatility.