Key Resistance: 1.3670.

Key Support: 1.3615 - 1.3520 - 1.3440.

The GBPUSD fell 3.60% (500 pips) last month (from high to low. From September lows we have seen an increase of 1.93% (258 pips) to retest the previous broken lows.

This move is a 76.4% pullback of the last impulse down and a 50% pullback of September's range. A reversal is still not in play and price could definitely break above the 1.3675 since the short term structure is pretty much bullish. In the past 5 trading days, price has printed a new daily high.

We need to look at the USD for some direction here.

A break of Friday's highs on the DXY would trigger the short scenario here but a break of the lows would have the opposite effect

