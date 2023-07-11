GBPUSD opened the week with mild gains, expanding its NFP rally above June’s peak and to a fresh 15-month high of 1.2912 early on Tuesday.
There is room for further development, as the technical indicators maintain a clear positive trajectory. Yet, with the RSI and the stochastic oscillator prodding their overbought levels, the bullish wave could soon take a breather.
The pair is currently testing the tentative ascending line from last December at 1.2893, while the resistance trendline from April is marginally higher at 1.2940. Notably, the 50- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs) in the weekly and monthly timeframes are limiting bullish activity within the same boundaries. Hence, if the bulls knock down this wall, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 downtrend could immediately attempt to halt the uptrend around 1.3000. If not, the uptrend could continue towards the long-term constraining zone of 1.3150, last seen in April 2022. The 1.3270-1.3300 zone could be the next target.
In the event the price falls below 1.2847, it could initially seek support near 1.2700. If selling forces dominate there, the pair could sink towards the 1.2590-1.2550 region, where the 50-day SMA and the broken 2021 descending trendline are positioned. Note that the price rotated northwards within the same neighborhood in June.
All in all, GBPUSD has upgraded its short and long-term outlook, raising hopes for a bullish continuation higher. Still, some profit taking is possible as the pair is currently hovering near key resistance lines.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.1000 after mixed German ZEW survey
EUR/USD is trading near 1.1000, paring back gains following an uptick to two-month highs of 1.1027. The pair came under renewed selling pressure after Germany reported mixed ZEW data while the US Dollar paused its decline. The focus shifts to Fedspeak.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2900 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD keeps its footing and trades at its highest level since April 2022 above 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation was stronger than expected in May, while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4% from 3.8%.
Gold resumes north-side journey as USD Index remains under pressure
Gold price has resumed its upside journey after a marginal correction to near $1,930.00 in the London session. The precious metal has found support as the DXY is under extreme pressure ahead of Wednesday’s CPI data, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
Tether, USDC signal incoming price rally, while Circle CEO builds a case for China’s CBDC
Stablecoins with the largest market capitalization in the crypto ecosystem, USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) signal upcoming volatility in Bitcoin and altcoin prices through on-chain metrics.
Assessing inflation expectations and economic concerns
Still focussed on the US economy today as Inflation expectations and other data get updates. Markets consolidated on the back of an improvement in inflation expectations.