GBPUSD - recovery after strong downside rejection may extend further
Cable remains supported in the near term and extend bounce of past two days on strong downside rejection at 1.2345.
Fresh upside extension after close above first pivot at 1.2525 (daily Tenkan-sen), hit target at 1.2567 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2704/1.2345 pullback), break of which would trigger further upside.
Daily indicators are heading north andalong with series of daily MA’s bull-crosses, support bullish scenario.
Corrective dips are expected to hold above hourly higher base at 1.2470 zone, while stronger downside risk could be expected on violation of 1.2442 pivot (daily cloud top / 100SMA).
Res: 1.2567; 1.2619; 1.2671; 1.2704
Sup: 1.2545; 1.2500; 1.2470; 1.2442
Interested in GBPUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2637
- R2 1.2594
- R1 1.2561
- PP 1.2518
-
- S1 1.2486
- S2 1.2443
- S3 1.2410
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.