GBP/USD rebounds off 27-month low but SMAs act as strong resistance

GBPUSD has reversed back up again after finding support at the 27-month low of 1.2070, achieved last week, but the current momentum is still weak.

The technical indicators are pointing to a neutral to negative bias in the short term with the RSI just below 50 and the MACD oscillator remaining in bearish territory. Moreover, the stochastic is attempting a bearish crossover within the %K and %D lines, suggesting a downside movement is nearing.

Further losses should see the latest bottom at 1.2070 acting as major support, while even lower, the 1.1410 key level would reinforce the bearish structure in the long-term timeframe, taken from the trough on March 2020.

In the event of an upside reversal, the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) around the 1.2455 resistance would act as a barrier before being able to re-challenge the 1.2670 level. A break above this hurdle would shift the short-term outlook to a more bullish one, driving the pair until 1.2970. Further gains would lead the way towards the 1.3165 resistance and the 200-day SMA at 1.3200.

All in all, GBPUSD has been developing within a bearish view since January, posting lower lows and lower highs; however, any advances beyond the 200-day SMA may change the longer timeframe to be positive.

EUR/JPY pushes above 142.00; bias cautiously bullish

EURJPY is still eagerly pushing for a close above the 142.00 psychological mark, which came to oppose Friday’s quick bounce on the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 139.40 level.

The ascending simple moving averages are endorsing the positive trend in the market, while the rebound in the RSI, which is trying to print a new higher high above its 50 neutral mark, is an encouraging sign that buyers are still in play. The upward trajectory in the Stochastics is backing this narrative as well, though the MACD is signaling some caution as its recent improvement was not enough for the indicator to climb above its red signal line. The momentum indicators on the four-hour chart are rising at a softer pace, mirroring some discomfort among traders too.

If upside pressures persevere above the 142.00 mark, the pair may attempt to breach the 7½-year high of 144.24 with scope to meet the tough resistance line seen within the 144.40 – 145.00 region. Breaking that ceiling, the rally may accelerate up to 148.00, where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the latest pullback is placed.

In the event of a downside reversal, the price may immediately seek support near its 20-day SMA at 140.00, where any violation could confirm an extension towards the 50-day SMA and the tentative supportive trendline seen at 137.87. If the latter fails to add footing, the bearish action may fortify towards the 134.11 key barrier. Any step lower from here would neutralize the long-term outlook.

All in all, EURJPY is looking cautiously bullish in the short-term picture. A clear break above the 142.00 may eliminate any skepticism and shift the focus back to June's highs.