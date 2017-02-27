GBPUSD: Neutral
GBPUSD: 1.2440
Sterling reached a session low of 1.2383 on the back of the Scottish issue but has since rebounded sit in the middle of the day’s range, currently at 1.2440.
The short term momentum indicators are mixed, suggesting further choppy trade and a nimble stance is required, with little lead being given by the dailies, which have little momentum behind them. Below the 55/100 DMAs would revisit the session low, a break of which would then open the way to the 7 Feb low of 1.2346. Under there though there is little to hold Cable up until 1.2300 and 1.2260, although unlikely to be seen today. On the topside, resistance will be seen at the session high (1.2478) and at 1.2500, above which would then head back towards the 24 Feb high of 1.2570, which will remain strong resistance if/when seen.
|24 Hour: Neutral
|Medium Term: Neutral
|Resistance
|Support
|1.2582
|7 Feb high
|1.2425
|Minor
|1.2569/70
|24 Feb high /(61.8% of 1.2700/1.2346)
|1.2400
|100 DMA
|1.2535
|Minor
|1.2382/83
|15 Feb low/Session low
|1.2500
|Minor
|1.2346
|7 Feb low
|1.2478
|Session high
|1.2325
|Minor
Interested in GBPUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2540
- R2 1.2509
- R1 1.2455
- PP 1.2423
-
- S1 1.2369
- S2 1.2337
- S3 1.2283
