GBPUSD: Neutral

Further choppy range looks set to continue although the short term momentum indicators do look mildly positive at this stage. Minor resistance lies at 1.2480 above which could revisit the day’s high of 1.2507. Beyond this could eventually see a run back to 1.2570/80, which would provide decent resistance albeit unlikely to be seen today. On the downside, support will be seen at the 1.2420/00 area, below which could then head back to the 7 Feb, 1.2345 low. Look for 1.2400/1.2500 to cover it today.

