GBPUSD near- and medium-term bearish

GBPUSD has been experiencing losses for the fourth trading day in a row, falling to a more than two-week low.

The RSI indicator is currently in bearish territory at 47, indicating near-term bearish sentiment. Note though that this level is close to the 50 neutral level.

If the price closes above the 50-day moving average, the area around 1.25, which managed to hold several times recently, is likely to act as resistance to upside moves. Should it be breached, the February 2 near eight-week high of 1.2705 would come into scope as another resistance level (note that 1.27 could act as a psychological level as well). Only if prices break above the December 6 four-month high of 1.2774 we would be able to talk about a change in sentiment for the pair.

On the downside, a congested area around 1.2285 comes into view as immediate support. If it is challenged and fails to hold, the area around 1.22 would likely offer additional support. This has been congested area as well. A further fall would shift focus to the mid-January thirty-two-year low of 1.1986.

Looking at the medium-term, the price since the latter part of January has been above the 50-day MA but significantly below the 200-day one, setting a bearish medium-term outlook. It should be noted though that should the price further drift away from the 200-day MA, it could be an indication of an overextended selloff.

Overall, the near- and medium-term bias is bearish.

