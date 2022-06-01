The British pound moved sideways after the relatively strong data from the UK. According to the Nationwide Society, the house price index rose from 0.4% in April to 0.9% in May. This increase was better than the median estimate of 0.6%. On a year-on-year basis, the HPI rose by 11.2%. There are signs that prices are cooling since prices rose by 12.1% in the previous month. In its statement, Nationwide said that the sector still had momentum, helped by rising demand and strong labour market conditions. The report said:
“Demand is being supported by strong labour market conditions, where the unemployment rate has fallen towards 50-year lows, and with the number of job vacancies at a record high. At the same time, the stock of homes on the market has remained low, keeping upward pressure on house prices.”
The Australian dollar held steady after the latest GDP numbers. According to the country’s statistics agency, the economy slowed from 3.6% to 0.8%. This slowdown was better than the median estimate of 0.5%. On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded by 3.3%, which was higher than the estimated 2.9%. This growth happened as household consumption rose by 1.9% while capital expenditure rose by 0.7%. Additional data showed that the Australian manufacturing PMI declined from 58.5 to 52.4 while in China, it made some improvement to 48.4.
The euro moved sideways after the latest Eurozone unemployment rate data. According to Eurostat, the rate remained at a record low of 6.8% in April. This figure was significantly lower than the 8.2% that was recorded in the same period in 2021. The data came a day after numbers revealed that the bloc’s consumer inflation rose by 8.1% in the year to May. Therefore, with inflation rising and with the unemployment rate at a record low, there is a likelihood that the ECB will start hiking interest rates.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair moved sideways after the latest EU unemployment rate data. It is trading at 1.0717, where it has been in the past few days. On the hourly chart, the pair is along the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at the neutral point and moving sideways. The MACD has moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range during the American session.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair moved sideways after the latest UK housing data. It is trading at 1.2586, where it has been recently. It has moved below the lower side of the ascending trendline and the 25-day moving average. The Relative Strength Index has moved to the neutral level at 50. The pair will likely continue falling as bears target the key support at 1.2560.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair declined to a low of 1,830, which was the lowest level since May 19th. On the four-hour chart, the pair is below the 25-day moving average. The Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Index have moved below the oversold level. The pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1,800.
