GBPUSD: Mildly bullish

GBPUSD: 1.2547

Cable broke minor resistance, triggering stops at 1.2480 and 1.2500 on Thursday, and has headed to a high of 1.2561 before settling at 1.2540.

Having broken to the topside, further positive momentum seen in the 4 hour charts could now take Cable on to 1.2600 and to 1.2620, beyond which could then revisit the 2 Feb high of 1.2705, although probably not today.. On the downside, support will be seen at 1.2500 and then again at the session low and again at 1.2400. Look for 1.2500/1.2600 to cover it today, with a preference to buying dips.

24 Hour: Mildly bullish Medium Term: Neutral Resistance Support 1.2620 (76.4% of 1.2700/1.2346) 1.2525 Minor 1.2600 Minor 1.2500 Minor 1.2582 7 Feb high 1.2465 200 HMA 1.2570 (61.8% of 1.2700/1.2346) 1.2427 Session low



