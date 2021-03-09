GBPUSD closed below the supportive 20-day simple moving average on Friday (SMA), increasing the case for additional downside corrections.
Despite the weakness in the MACD and the downward direction in the RSI, the area around the 50-day SMA slightly beneath at 1.3769 could provide another opportunity for the bulls to rebuild their strength as they did back in December. If this level holds firm, with the price crossing back above the nearby 1.3960 resistance and the red Tenkan-sen line too, the door would initially open for the 1.4135 barrier, and then for the 1.4235 peak.
Should sellers drive below the 50-day SMA, the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.3639 could add some footing ahead of the 50% Fibonacci of 1.3455. Another break lower would smash confidence in the medium-term uptrend.
In brief, GBPUSD is pushing for some recovery near the 50-day SMA. A clear move beyond 1.3960 could eliminate downside risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.