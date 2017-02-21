GBPUSD looks for fresh extension higher; broken 20SMA now acts as strong support

Near-term focus has turned up after yesterday's strong rally that eventually broke above narrowing consolidation and signaled fresh direction. Long bullish daily candle that was left yesterday, underpins for fresh upside extension and break above pivots at 1.2567/80 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2704/1.2345/09 Feb recovery high). Daily studies are back into full bullish setup and support the notion. Broken daily 20 SMA offers first significant support at 1.2501, where corrective dips should be ideally contained, guarding lower pivot at 1.2480 (broken 10SMA/Fibo 61.8% of yesterday's 1.2426/1.2568 rally).

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.