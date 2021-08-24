GBPUSD built the foundation for a new bullish wave after completing a morning star candlestick pattern with a tall green candle on Monday.
The cheering setup occurred near the surface of the broken descending channel, which acted as a lifesaving support this time, and around the previous low of 1.3570, further endorsing the case for an upside reversal.
In momentum indicators, signals are encouraging as well given the clear rebound in the RSI and the Stochastics, though the former has yet to climb above its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD remains below its red signal line despite somewhat easing its negative momentum.
Hence, some careful attention is still required as the price is approaching the restrictive 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3797, while within a short distance, the 50- and 20-day SMAs and the tough 1.3874 resistance could also immediately ruin the bullish mood. Higher, the rally could extend up to July’s peak of 1.3982.
Alternatively, a downside extension may retest the channel’s upper boundary and the recent lows around 1.3600. If this floor collapses, the way would clear for the 1.3500 -1.3450 area.
Summarizing, GBPUSD has set the stage for the next bullish round, but the path could be rocky as the price is converging towards a key resistance territory.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3750 as USD licks its wounds
GBP/USD is catching a fresh bid towards 1.3750, looking to extend the previous rally. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Dollar selling opportunity? Three reasons explaining why the King may crash
August is a hot month – also for investors, and not necessarily in a positive manner. Fear has been gripping markets and sending flows to the safe-haven dollar, which has hit a nine-month high against the euro and is storming the board. Will this trend continue?