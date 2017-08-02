GBPUSD keeping the buy signal alive

Three weeks ago,GBP/USD gave us a long-term buy signal on a weekly chart, when price formed the bullish engulfing pattern (pink). For some time the price was advancing higher but the last few days on the cable were not very pleasant, when the price declined around 360 pips. When we look on the chart today, we see that the buy signal is not completely terminated yet. After the daily hammer candlestick (green) from yesterday, the bullish sentiment is still alive.

In addition to that, we currently have a good price action situation here, where the price broke the horizontal support on the 1.243 (yellow) and then sharply reversed creating a long tail. That is a typical false breakout pattern and should lead to the movement in the opposite direction. Worth mentioning is the fact that with this candlestick, we also defended a mid-term down trendline (blue) but this time as a local support. This makes the whole bullish sentiment legitimate and sets the positive outlook for the rest of the week. Bullish view on this pair will be denied once the price will break the 1.243 again and will be able to set new lows below the bottom of the recent hammer candlestick. On the other hand, this scenario is less likely at the moment.

