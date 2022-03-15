GBPUSD is posting a selling interest move, testing the 1.3000 psychological level, which is a fresh 16-month low. The RSI indicator is pointing upwards in the oversold zone, while the stochastic oscillator created a bullish crossover within its %K and %D lines below the 20 level. Both are suggesting that the bearish mode has come to an end and the next move may be to the upside.
If the price recovers and returns above the 1.3080 resistance, the next target could be the 1.3270 resistance and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3295. Surpassing these lines, the 40-day SMA at 1.3410 and the 1.3485 may act as crucial restrictive levels for the bulls.
If sellers take the upper hand again and decline below 1.3000, the next support level could come from the 1.2850 hurdle, taken from the lows in November 2020. Even lower, the market could have a pause near 1.2670, registered in September 2020.
All in all, GBPUSD has been in a falling move since May 2021 but any advances beyond the 200-day SMA may switch this outlook to neutral.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.