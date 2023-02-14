GBPUSD rose to a twelve-day high, as markets reacted to the latest inflation figures from the United States.
Figures from the Commerce Department showed that its consumer price index rose to 6.4% last month, which was 0.2% higher than expected.
Overall, inflation rose by 0.5%, following a rise of 0.1% in December, and comes as the Federal Reserve hinted at a disinflationary cycle.
The main drivers for the increase were rent and accommodation, in addition to energy costs.
GBPUSD hit a peak of 1.2269 in today’s session.
