GBPUSD rose to a twelve-day high, as markets reacted to the latest inflation figures from the United States.

Figures from the Commerce Department showed that its consumer price index rose to 6.4% last month, which was 0.2% higher than expected.

Overall, inflation rose by 0.5%, following a rise of 0.1% in December, and comes as the Federal Reserve hinted at a disinflationary cycle.

The main drivers for the increase were rent and accommodation, in addition to energy costs.

GBPUSD hit a peak of 1.2269 in today’s session.