European equities tilted higher on Thursday as fears of the Omicron variant waned. Investors reacted to a number of positive reports from the US, South Africa, and the UK. In South Africa, numbers by the government showed that the number of Omicron infections have started to fall. Also, a report from the country showed that the symptoms of the illness were not as serious as the Delta variant. The same conclusions were made in studies in the US and UK. Therefore, analysts expect that the impact of the variant to the economy will be relatively low. The DAX, CAC, and Stoxx rose by more than 0.40%.

The euro declined slightly after the relatively positive economic numbers from Europe. In a report, the Spanish statistics agency showed that the country’s economy rose by 2.6% in the third quarter. This was a higher revision than the previous estimate of 2.0%. Still, the country’s GDP is estimated to be about 5.9% below its pre-pandemic level. Additional data from Germany showed that the import price index rose by 3.0% in November. This was a bigger increase than the median estimate of 1.1%. These numbers signal that the region’s economy is doing well.

The US dollar index rose slightly today as investors reflected on the latest economic numbers from the United States. Data by the statistics agency showed that the number of initial jobless claims dropped from 206k to 205k last week. These numbers are close to where the numbers were before the pandemic started. Additional data showed that the core personal consumer expenditure (PCE) rose from 4.1% in October to 4.7% in November. This is an important number since it is the one that the Fed watches closely. Further, the US published strong US durable goods order numbers.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair tilted lower today after the latest economic numbers from the US and Germany. The pair fell to a low of 1.1300, which was the lowest level since yesterday. It also moved below the 25-day moving average, while the momentum and Relative Strength Index (RSI) have declined. The pair is also slightly below the key resistance level at 1.1340. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1.1280.

USD/CAD

The USDCAD pair was under pressure as the risk-on sentiment spreads. The pair declined to a low of 1.2825, which was the lowest level since December 17. This price was significantly lower than this week’s high of 1.2963. It also moved to the lower side of the Bollinger Bands and the 25-day moving average. The volume has also declined. Therefore, the pair may keep falling during the American session.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair rose to a high of 1.3425 after the UK ruled out against lockdowns before the end of the year. This price was the highest level since November 22. It moved above the 25-day moving average and the key resistance level at 1.3374. The Triple Exponential Average (TRIN) also rose to the highest level in months. Therefore, while the pair could keep rising, a short pullback cannot be ruled out.