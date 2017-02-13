GBPUSD –fresh weakness retests daily cloud top, key n/t support

GBPUSD

Cable fell back to key near-term support at 1.2440 (daily cloud top) and fully reversed yesterday’s strong rally, after weaker than expected UK data put pound under increased pressure.

Near-term structure weakened and focus is turning lower.

Plethora of strong supports between 1.2440 and 1.2410 (daily cloud top; 55/100 bull-cross and 30SMA) is a key for pair’s near-term action.

Sustained break here would risk further weakness towards next key level at 1.2345 (07 Feb spike low/daily Kijun-sen), to confirm lower top at 1.2580 on break lower.

However, light recovery could be expected while daily cloud top is holding, but regain of Monday/today’s tops at 1.2537/46 is needed to bring bulls fully in play.

Res: 1.2480; 1.2500; 1.2546; 1.2580

Sup: 1.2440; 1.2426; 1.2410; 1.2345

