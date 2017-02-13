GBPUSD –fresh weakness retests daily cloud top, key n/t support
Cable fell back to key near-term support at 1.2440 (daily cloud top) and fully reversed yesterday’s strong rally, after weaker than expected UK data put pound under increased pressure.
Near-term structure weakened and focus is turning lower.
Plethora of strong supports between 1.2440 and 1.2410 (daily cloud top; 55/100 bull-cross and 30SMA) is a key for pair’s near-term action.
Sustained break here would risk further weakness towards next key level at 1.2345 (07 Feb spike low/daily Kijun-sen), to confirm lower top at 1.2580 on break lower.
However, light recovery could be expected while daily cloud top is holding, but regain of Monday/today’s tops at 1.2537/46 is needed to bring bulls fully in play.
Res: 1.2480; 1.2500; 1.2546; 1.2580
Sup: 1.2440; 1.2426; 1.2410; 1.2345
Interested in GBPUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2509
- R2 1.2501
- R1 1.2493
- PP 1.2485
-
- S1 1.2477
- S2 1.2470
- S3 1.2462
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.