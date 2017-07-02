GBPUSD: Expected to bounce from good support at 1.2430
Daily Forecast - 07 February 2017
GBPUSD Spot
GBPUSD holding good support at 1.2430/25 as expected for a bounce to the 1.2485/81 level. Above 1.2500 targets quite strong resistance at 1.2530/40 & the best chance of a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 1.2570. A break higher initially targets 1.2595/1.2600.
Good support at 1.2430/25 but longs need stops below 1.2400. A break lower targets 1.2350/40 & a bounce from here is likely on the first test at least. Longs need stops below 1.2320. A break lower targets 1.2260/55 for a short term buying opportunity, & a good chance of a prolonged recovery in to the end of the week, but longs need stops below 1.2230.
USDJPY Spot
USDJPY holding below 112.00 obviously makes holding longs more risky & we have already hit the next downside target of 111.60/55. A break below our stop level of 111.50 is a sell signal targeting 111.35/30, 110.80 & perhaps as far as 110.25/20 this week, but eventually as far as 110/109.90 before the next buying opportunity.
Bulls need the pair back above 112.20/00 pretty quickly. Above here targets first resistance at 112.45/50. Above above here is a buy signal targeting 112.75/80 & minor resistance at 113.00/10. If we continue higher look for quite strong resistance at 113.40/50 & a short term top likely here this week.
AUDUSD Spot
AUDUSD holding below 7650/46 retest first support at 7625/15. However further losses are more likely this week to target a short term buying opportunity at 7575/65, with stops below 7545. Just be aware that a break below here is a sell signal targeting 7525 then strong support at 7495/85.
Holding above 7650/46 re-targets 7693/98. Watch for a high for the day but be ready to buy a break above 7705 to target 7740/44 then strong resistance at 7760/65.
EURUSD Spot
EURUSD managed a bounce to 1.0750/45 & topped only 5 pips above as I write over night. Holding here retests the most important support of the day at 1.0715/05. BE READY TO SELL A BREAK BELOW 1.0690 targeting quite good short term support at 1.0645/40. Watch for a bounce from here is likely on the first test but longs need a stop below 1.0620.
First resistance at 1.0745/50 but above 1.0760 targets minor resistance at 1.0775/80. Gains are likely to be limited as the bear trend resumes...but further gains could retest important resistance at 1.0820/30 & as stated last week it is likely this now marks a high for the 1 month bear market correction. However a break higher sees a move towards an excellent longer term selling opportunity at 1.0860/70. Try shorts with stops above 1.0910. Only a close above 1.0900 rescues bulls & signals the next leg high in the short term bull trend recovery.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.