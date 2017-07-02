GBPUSD: Expected to bounce from good support at 1.2430

Daily Forecast - 07 February 2017

GBPUSD Spot

GBPUSD holding good support at 1.2430/25 as expected for a bounce to the 1.2485/81 level. Above 1.2500 targets quite strong resistance at 1.2530/40 & the best chance of a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 1.2570. A break higher initially targets 1.2595/1.2600.

Good support at 1.2430/25 but longs need stops below 1.2400. A break lower targets 1.2350/40 & a bounce from here is likely on the first test at least. Longs need stops below 1.2320. A break lower targets 1.2260/55 for a short term buying opportunity, & a good chance of a prolonged recovery in to the end of the week, but longs need stops below 1.2230.

USDJPY Spot

USDJPY holding below 112.00 obviously makes holding longs more risky & we have already hit the next downside target of 111.60/55. A break below our stop level of 111.50 is a sell signal targeting 111.35/30, 110.80 & perhaps as far as 110.25/20 this week, but eventually as far as 110/109.90 before the next buying opportunity.

Bulls need the pair back above 112.20/00 pretty quickly. Above here targets first resistance at 112.45/50. Above above here is a buy signal targeting 112.75/80 & minor resistance at 113.00/10. If we continue higher look for quite strong resistance at 113.40/50 & a short term top likely here this week.

AUDUSD Spot

AUDUSD holding below 7650/46 retest first support at 7625/15. However further losses are more likely this week to target a short term buying opportunity at 7575/65, with stops below 7545. Just be aware that a break below here is a sell signal targeting 7525 then strong support at 7495/85.

Holding above 7650/46 re-targets 7693/98. Watch for a high for the day but be ready to buy a break above 7705 to target 7740/44 then strong resistance at 7760/65.

EURUSD Spot

EURUSD managed a bounce to 1.0750/45 & topped only 5 pips above as I write over night. Holding here retests the most important support of the day at 1.0715/05. BE READY TO SELL A BREAK BELOW 1.0690 targeting quite good short term support at 1.0645/40. Watch for a bounce from here is likely on the first test but longs need a stop below 1.0620.

First resistance at 1.0745/50 but above 1.0760 targets minor resistance at 1.0775/80. Gains are likely to be limited as the bear trend resumes...but further gains could retest important resistance at 1.0820/30 & as stated last week it is likely this now marks a high for the 1 month bear market correction. However a break higher sees a move towards an excellent longer term selling opportunity at 1.0860/70. Try shorts with stops above 1.0910. Only a close above 1.0900 rescues bulls & signals the next leg high in the short term bull trend recovery.