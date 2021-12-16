The Swiss franc rose slightly on Thursday as investors reflected on the latest interest rate decision by the SNB. The central bank decided to stick with a loose monetary policy view as it diverged with the Federal Reserve. It decided to leave interest rates unchanged at -0.75% and warned that the Swiss franc was still overvalued. The bank also committed to continue intervening in the market. It has already spent more than 1 trillion francs in these interventions. The decision differed from the Fed, which increased its tapering. It also diverged from Norges Bank, which pushed interest rates higher as expected.

The British pound shot upwards after the latest interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). The bank caught the market off-guard after it decided to hike interest rates by 0.25%. Most analysts were expecting the bank to embrace caution because of the Omicron variant. The bank said that the risks of higher inflation forced it to act. It said that the effects of the Omicron variant were unclear at this stage. The decision came a day after data from the UK showed that inflation surged to more than 5% in November. It also came a few minutes after data by Markit showed that business activity declined sharply in December.

The euro rose after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered its interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged. The bank also decided to keep buying assets in a bid to support the economy as it goes through a difficult time. In the past few weeks, many countries in the European Union, like Germany, have reported an increasing number of Covid cases. Today, France announced that it will block British tourists as the country records more cases. Meanwhile, data by Markit showed that the Eurozone composite PMI tumbled to 53.3 in December.

GBPUSD

The GBPUSD pair jumped sharply after the latest interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). The pair rose to a high of 1.3360, which was the highest level since November 30th. The pair managed to move above the key resistance level at 1.3275. It also managed to move above the 25-day moving average, while the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) has moved to the overbought level. Therefore, the pair may keep rising during the American session.

USDCHF

The USDCHF pair declined to a low of 0.9220 after the SNB decision. On the four-hour chart, the pair is trading slightly below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It has also moved to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. It is between the ascending channel that is shown in red. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the lower side of the channel at 0.9200.

EURUSD

The EURUSD pair popped after the latest ECB interest rate decision. It moved to a high of 1.1332 immediately after the decision. On the four-hour chart, the pair is approaching the key resistance level at 1.1355, which was the highest level on December 8. It also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average, while oscillators are moving higher. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the American session.