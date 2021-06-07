-
USD moves lower and stocks higher.
GBPUSD unfolds wave 5.
Cable eyes up to 1.45 area.
The USD is moving lower and stocks higher as FED may not change the policy so soon after Fridays US jobs data.
So higher degree trends may not be impacted yet, meaning metals may stay bullish with stocks while dollar may suffer more. Weaker dollar supports Cable, GBPUSD too to move higher.
From an Elliott Wave approach GBPUSD is moving higher as expected, now breaking out of a triangle that we recognized in wave 4 so current recovery is wave 5, final leg of a higher five wave recovery that can be headed up to 1.45 area while trendline support connected from 2020 swing lows holds.
GBP/USD daily Elliott Wave analysis chart
