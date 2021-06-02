USD has not directional moves yet.

GBPUSD unfolds wave 2).

Cable can test 1.4090 support before turning higher.

The USD is showing some strength but overall this can all still be in the middle of a higher degree price ranges. No real directional moves yet and maybe this will be the case till Fridays US NFP report.

Cable, GBPUSD retested the February highs but then failed to stay bullish. In fact, pair did not go far for the last few trading days so we still believe that pair is just trapped in a minor consolidation and that pound is headed higher into wave 5 after a completed triangle in wave four at 1.3856 level. So ideally current consolidation is wave 2) which can find a support at 1.4090.

GBP/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

