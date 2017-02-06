GBPUSD eases towards strong support zone between 1.2430 and 1.2390
Cable continues to trade in red for the third consecutive day and moves towards the top of plethora of supports, starting from 1.2430 (daily cloud top / Fibo 38.2% of 1.1986/1.2704 recovery rally), followed by 1.2422 (55SMA); 1.2405 (20SMA) and the base of thin daily cloud at 1.2390. Today's European session trading was choppy and limited under psychological 1.2500 barrier, with near-term technicals establishing in bearish setup and daily studies sharply losing bullish momentum. Firm break below this support zone would signal further bearish acceleration, however, hesitation here cannot be ruled out as slow stochastic is approaching oversold territory. Expect corrective upticks to ideally stay under 1.2500/40 barriers, while only violation of daily Tenkan-sen that now acts as resistance (currently at 1.2557) would sideline near-term bears.
Res: 1.2496; 1.2539; 1.2557; 1.2602
Sup: 1.2430; 1.2405; 1.2390; 1.2345
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2515
- R2 1.2506
- R1 1.2494
- PP 1.2485
-
- S1 1.2473
- S2 1.2464
- S3 1.2453
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.