Global stocks were relatively unchanged on Thursday as investors reacted to the relatively hawkish interest rate decision by the Fed. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices were up by less than 0.25%. Similarly, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones declined by 11 points while those linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose by about 0.20%. In its decision on Wednesday, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and then started tapering its asset purchases by about $15 billion. The bank hopes to conclude the tapering process by mid-next year. Stocks remained relatively unchanged because the actions by the Fed were already priced in.

The US dollar rose against other currencies like the euro, Swiss franc, and Canadian dollar because of the Fed decision. Analysts believe that the Fed will start hiking interest rates earlier than expected. The currency also rose as investors waited for the upcoming jobs numbers. On Wednesday, data by ADP showed that the US economy created more than 540,000 jobs in October as the labor market continued to tighten. Analysts expect the data to show that the economy created more than 500k jobs while wages rose by 4.9% in June. Also, they expect the data to show that the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7%.

The British pound declined against the US dollar and other currencies after the relatively dovish interest rate decision by the Bank of England. Like the Federal Reserve, the BOE decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10%. The bank decided to continue with the current pace of asset purchases. Analysts now expect that the bank will start hiking interest rates in the coming meeting. It expects that inflation will rise to slightly below 4% in October.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair declined to a low of 1.1547 as investors reflected on the Fed decision. This price was slightly above last week’s low of 1.1535. It was also significantly below this week’s high of 1.1615. It has also moved to the lower side of the Bollinger Band pattern and the 25-day moving average. The MACD is below the neutral line. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1.1500.

AUD/USD

The AUDUSD price retreated sharply after the relatively weak Australian trade numbers. It fell to a multi-week low of 0.7410. Along the way, the pair moved below the key support level at 0.7415, which was the lowest level this week. It also declined below the short and long-term moving averages. It also fell below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling after the hawkish Fed.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD declined sharply after the relatively dovish BOE interest rate decision. It moved to a low of 1.3570, which was the lowest level since October 13. The pair declined below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It also did a break and retest pattern while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling in the near term.