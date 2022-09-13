GBP/USD bounces off 37-year low, downtrend intact

GBPUSD has been in a prolonged downtrend since the beginning of the year, generating a clear structure of lower highs and lower lows. Although the pair managed to find its feet at the 37-year low of 1.1404 and recoup some losses, it is a long path ahead until it reverses its bearish long-term structure.

The momentum indicators currently suggest a cautiously positive near-term tone. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is ascending in the overbought area, while the MACD histogram has crossed above its red signal line but remains in the negative territory. Nevertheless, the price action remains way below the Ichimoku cloud, endorsing a broader bearish short-term picture.

Should buying interest persist, the price could challenge the recent support region of 1.1763. Conquering this barricade, the bulls might aim for the 1.1897 peak, which overlaps with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Crossing above the latter, the July high of 1.2290 could prove to be the next barrier for the pair to overcome.

To the downside, bearish actions may encounter initial support at the 1.1600 hurdle. Failing to halt there, the price could descend towards the 37-year low of 1.1404. A violation of the latter would send the pair to uncharted waters, where the 1.1300 psychological mark could act as the next support.

Overall, despite the latest rebound, GBPUSD is trading below its descending trendline and both the 50- and 200-day SMAs, indicating that the technical picture remains bearish on all time horizons. Nevertheless, a break above the 1.2290 zone could alter its short-term picture back to positive.

EUR/JPY eases after the rally towards 7–1/2-year high

EURJPY skyrocketed to a fresh seven-and-a-half-year high of 145.65 on Monday’s sessions with the technical oscillator suggesting an overbought market.

The RSI indicator is turning lower near the 70 level, while the %K and the %D lines of the stochastic oscillator posted a bearish crossover, suggesting an extension to the downside in the short-term timeframe. However, the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) created a bullish cross and the price is still developing well above them and the uptrend line.

Should the price extend declines, the 142.35 support and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 124.40 to 145.65 at 140.60 could be the next levels to have in mind. Below that, the focus could shift straight to the SMAs between 139.63-138.40. If the latter permits for further weakness, the next stop could be around the long-term ascending trend line and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 137.50.

On the other hand, a move back to the upside could retest the multi-year high at 145.65 before attention turns to 149.75, registered in December 2014.

Turning to the medium-term picture, the bullish outlook came back into play after the bridge of the previous highs. For a bull market though traders need to wait for a clear close above 145.65.

Overall, EURJPY holds a bullish profile both in the short and the medium-term.