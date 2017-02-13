GBPUSD - biased higher above daily cloud

GBP/USD

Long bullish daily candle that was formed on yesterday’s rally underpins for further upside.

Near-term bias turned higher after last week’s strong downside rejection that also marked a false break below daily cloud, above which recent dips were contained.

Clear break above 1.2525 pivot (daily Tenkan-sen) is needed for fresh bullish signal and extension towards next pivots at 1.2567 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2704/1.2345 downleg) and 1.2580 (last week’s high.

Corrective actions should ideally hold above 1.2500 (rising 20SMA), but extended dips towards 1.2454 (yesterday’s low) cannot be ruled out.

Only violation of strong support zone between 1.2440 and 1.2410 (daily cloud top / 55/100 SMA bull cross / rising 30SMA) would generate negative signal for extension towards key n/t support at 1.2345 (07 Feb spike low / daily Kijun-sen).

Res: 1.2546; 1.2567; 1.2580; 1.2620

Sup: 1.2515; 1.2500; 1.2454; 1.2440

