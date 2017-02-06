GBPUSD – bears are looking for test of thin daily Ichimoku cloud

GBP/USD

Cable remains under pressure in early Monday’s trading and attempts to extend strong pullback from 1.2704 peak, after the price broke below short-term bull-channel.

Near-term bears eyes strong support zone between 1.2430 and 1.2390 (thin daily cloud / Fibo 38.2% of 1.1986/1.2704 / 100SMA), break of which is needed to confirm reversal and open way for further easing.

Sustained break lower is expected to open way towards 1.2345 (daily Kijun-sen) and 1.2260 (Fibo 61.8%) in extension

Daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.2557) offers solid resistance that should cap corrective upticks.

Res: 1.2496; 1.2536; 1.2557; 1.2600

Sup: 1.2430; 1.2411; 1.2390; 1.2345

