The GBPUSD price crashed to the lowest level since Monday as investors continued to worry about the state of the UK economy. Recent data show that the impressive recovery that happened earlier this year has started fading. For example, data published by Markit showed that the construction PMI declined from 55.2 in August to 52.6 in September. The country is also facing significant supply shortages and problems in the labour force. There is also an ongoing fuel shortage. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the country’s economy will continue to struggle in the near term.

The NZDUSD pair crashed even after the relatively hawkish interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The central bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.50%. It expects that the economy will continue rebounding considering that the country has boosted its vaccination drive. The bank also expects that inflation will rise to more than 4% in the coming months and then retreat to about 2%. The decision to hike rates will help slow the housing market, where prices have surged in the past few months.

The FTSE 100 index declined sharply as investors remained concerned about inflation. Most companies in the index were in the red. The best performer was Tesco, the giant supermarket whose shares rose by more than 4%. The company reported a 5% increase in first-half revenue and announced plans to boost dividends and buy back its stock. Elsewhere in Europe, the DAX and CAC 40 indices declined by more than 2% while in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices fell by more than 1%.

UK100

The FTSE 100 index declined to a low of £6,945, which was the lowest level since September 25. This price was significantly lower than last month’s high of £7,160. On the four-hour chart, the index moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It also moved to the lower side of the Bollinger Bands while the MACD has fallen below the neutral line. Therefore, the index will likely keep falling as bears target the next key support at £6,845.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair dropped sharply as worries of inflation rose. The pair declined to a low of 1.1534, which was the lowest level this year. The pair dropped below the short and longer-term moving averages while the MACD and the Chaikin oscillator have moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears attempt to move below the important support at 1.1500.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair crashed to a low of 1.3560 as the situation in the UK worsened. On the hourly chart, the pair declined below the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD have been falling. The pair has also formed a double-top pattern, meaning that it will likely continue falling, with the next support being at 1.3500.