Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD weekly, daily, 4-hour, and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds fragile barricades around 1.0820 after a rally, German Inflation in focus
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a firmer rally near 1.0820 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is struggling in extending its upside, however, more gains seem likely amid improved market sentiment.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as street anticipates a steady Fed policy
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood. The USD Index is likely to attract more offers in hopes that the Fed will keep interest rates steady. The Cable resumed its upside after a bullish hidden divergence.
Gold: 23.6% Fibo support fails Premium
Gold price is making a minor comeback after two back-to-back days of heavy declines. Gold price is finding support from a broad-based United States Dollar (USD) decline and a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields early Tuesday.
Four issues Binance CEO notes in his open address to the CFTC complaint
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has penned an official response to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization violated federal laws.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February. That would make the third consecutive decline in consumer sentiment after an encouraging improvement in December that proved short-lived.