Part 1) Introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.



In the short term GBPNZD has been accelerating lower. In the long term GBPNZD has been accelerating lower. With the short-term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with a one week time horizon.

Part 2) Trade idea details

Sell £ 120,901 GBP , or 1.21 lots of GBPNZD, take profit at £ 1.8954 level with 25.0% odds for a £ 1,710 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.9386 with 49.97% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through 1w time horizon

Part 3) GBPNZD trend analysis

GBPNZD last price was £ 1.922656. The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.

Part 4) GBPNZD value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the GBPNZD price increased 7 days and decreased 13 days. For every up day, there were 1.86 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3598% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4757% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.63% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.1815% percent.

Part 5) GBPNZD worst/best case scenario analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPNZD, is £ 1.876014, and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.969298. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that £ 1.9386 could trade and that £ 1.8954 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key takeaways