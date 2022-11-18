Part 1) Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term GBPNZD has been accelerating lower. In the long term GBPNZD has been accelerating lower. With the short-term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with a one week time horizon.
Part 2) Trade idea details
Sell £ 120,901 GBP , or 1.21 lots of GBPNZD, take profit at £ 1.8954 level with 25.0% odds for a £ 1,710 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.9386 with 49.97% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through 1w time horizon
Part 3) GBPNZD trend analysis
GBPNZD last price was £ 1.922656. The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.
Part 4) GBPNZD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the GBPNZD price increased 7 days and decreased 13 days. For every up day, there were 1.86 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3598% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4757% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.63% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.1815% percent.
Part 5) GBPNZD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPNZD, is £ 1.876014, and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.969298. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that £ 1.9386 could trade and that £ 1.8954 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key takeaways
-
Price today £ 1.922656.
-
Over the past 20 days, the GBPNZD price increased 7 days and decreased 13 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 1.86 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3598%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.4757%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -3.63% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.1815% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 4.9553 pips per day lower.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -130.25 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.6774 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 112.86 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.