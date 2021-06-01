1 GBP is currently trading at ~155 JPY, which is an important touchstone for the pair. The GBPJPY last touched (and notably rejected) this level in December of 2017. Before this, a period of consolidation occurred just above this price level in early 2016, before dramatically breaking down to its lowest point in the twenty-tens.
An important question to ask is: Where is the pair headed in the second half of 2021?
Will the pair bounce off this important touchstone and head back down to a sub 155 price level? Or, will the GBP penetrate past this point and head for a price level circa above 160?
An early indication of whether the pair bounces off this touchstone or penetrates it can be found in the smaller time frame charts. At the H4, the bulls show early promise, with some intense upwards pressure at the end of May. The intense upwards pressure occurred after a prolonged period of ranging. A slight drawdown has predictably occurred after this push. However, the pair appears to be moving to the upside again after shaking off the early profit takers.
However, it is far too early to make a call either way.
Let’s look at some events are may affect the trajectory of the pair in the near future. Two important events that I am keeping an eye on is the Tokyo Olympics and the health of the manufacturing sector in Great Britain.
Tokyo Olympics: Will they, won’t they?
The Japanese Government are marching staunchly toward an Olympics opening date of 23 July. But what happens if the Olympics are postponed again? I’m of two minds in this regard. The Yen might strengthen because investors will recognise that the country will be at less risk for another Covid outbreak without thousands of athletes flying into the country to compete. Or, the Yen might weaken, with ‘bad news’ begetting ‘bad news’.
Great Britain Manufacturing PMI (May)
The report hinting at the health of GB’s manufacturing sector is released in half a day. A solid value of 66.1 is expected, the same as last month, signaling that the sector is continuing to expand at a pace.
A spike in demand from China and the US was recorded in April, resulting in a record level of 61.1. I anticipate a slight tapering off in demand moving forward as the cost of inputs rise, and these costs filter into the sticker prices of goods. But this is might now appear until June or July PMI figures.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pierces weekly hurdle above 1.2200 on inverse H&S confirmation
EUR/USD stays on the bids after confirming a bullish chart pattern on 1H. The currency major pair’s 200-HMA breakout confirmed inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play the previous day.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
The key drivers for the week ahead
At the start of a new month there are some key questions that investors need to ask themselves. Firstly, will the sell in May go away strategy work in this most unusual of years?