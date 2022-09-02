GBP/JPY powerless within a range
GBPJPY has been congested under its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) for more than a month now despite receiving strong defense from the March ascending trendline.
From a technical perspective, the bulls seem to be lacking incentive as the RSI keeps flattening just below its 50 neutral mark and the MACD remains stable around its red signal line and below zero.
Perhaps a clear break above the 162.18 – 163.00 area, which encapsulates two trendlines, the 50-day SMA, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 150.96 – 168.70, is needed to motivate an acceleration towards the surface of the bearish channel at 164.53. Note that the 23.6% Fibonacci is also positioned here. A decisive close above it could brighten the short-term outlook, likely bolstering upside forces up to July’s resistance at 166.31.
On the downside, a close below the March trendline at 161.11 could aggressively pressure the price towards the channel’s lower boundary seen around the 50% Fibonacci of 159.86. Should the 200-day SMA at 159.35 give the green light to the bears too, the pair could dive towards the 158.00 round level, a break of which would downgrade the neutral medium-term trajectory.
In brief, GBPJPY is maintaining a neutral-short-term bias. A move above 162.18 or below 161.11 is likely needed to generate some volatility in the market.
USD/CAD weakens after bullish rally in near term
USDCAD is showing some signs of weakness after three straight green days and a spike near the 20-month peak of 1.3225.
In trend indicators, the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) posted a bullish crossover, confirming the bullish bias in the short- and long-term timeframe. The technical oscillators are presenting some contradicting signs. The MACD is holding well above its trigger and zero lines; however, the stochastic created a bearish crossover within its %K and %D lines in the overbought region, while the RSI is ticking lower in the positive area, suggesting a bearish correction.
The 1.3175 barrier and the 20-month high of 1.3225 could challenge any bullish attempts towards a fresh high until 1.3385, registered in October 2020. Hence any breakout at this point may gather extra attention, with the price likely speeding up to 1.3420 – a key barrier during the September 2020 period.
Alternatively, an extension below 1.3060 will strengthen a negative movement, likely activating a fresh bearish wave towards the short-term SMAs at 1.2915 and the 1.2900 psychological mark. Failure to hold above that floor could cause another negative extension towards the 200-day SMA at 1.2775.
In brief, USDCAD is still in positive territory and only a drop underneath the 200-day SMA and the long-term ascending trend line may switch the picture to bearish.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
