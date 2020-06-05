Concerning our GBPJPY long (ID 44418490), this is a trend-following signal, entered approximately 100 pips below current prices at 137.03. Should this pair change course, it would easily erase our gains. We see support at 137.20 and then again an ascending support 136.50. The cross just reacted to its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, where the potential for a change in trend increases. A sustained break above would open the doors for a ride along the upper channer border, and eventually meet the next Fibo level at 142.80. A reversal and loss of the 50% Fibo would invite for a serious down move. We expect to see important gyrations in JPY pairs in the near future.

