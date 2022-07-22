GBP/JPY pares gains within triangle

GBPJPY inched lower to seek support near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) early on Friday after getting rejected again around June’s descending trendline, which looks to be part of a symmetrical triangle.

The symmetrical triangle formation is considered a neutral trend signal. Therefore, traders may adopt a wait and see approach as the price is near to complete the pattern and the momentum indicators provide a mixture of signals; the RSI is sliding towards its 50 neutral mark, the MACD is stabilizing marginally above its zero and signal lines, whereas the stochastics are changing direction to the downside.

If the price brings the bulls back into play above the triangle and the 166.00 – 166.38 region, all eyes will turn to the ceiling of 167.80 - 168.70. A decisive move higher from here could chart a new peak around 170.50, where the pair faced some limitations at the start of 2016.

Alternatively, a close below the triangle’s lower boundary seen at 163.93 is expected to shift the balance in the favor of the bears, likely prompting a sharp decline towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 150.96-168.70 upleg at 161.95. A step beneath that base may create additional losses towards the 50% Fibonacci of 159.86, unless the tentative support trendline drawn from 150.96 comes to the rescue around 160.70. The 200-day SMA could be the next destination at 158.00 if downside pressure further intensifies.

Summarizing, GBPJPY is expected to exhibit a neutral performance in the coming sessions, with traders waiting for a close above or below the triangle to navigate the market accordingly.

USD/CAD finds floor at 40-day SMA below 1.2900

USDCAD looks to be creating a floor around the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) below the 1.2900 round number. The technical indicators are failing to suggest a clear sign as the MACD is holding below its trigger line around the zero level, while the RSI is pointing slightly up near the neutral threshold of 50.

Traders, however, would be more eager to engage in buying activities if the price manages to remain above the 40-day SMA and meet the 1.2935 resistance, which coincides with the 20-day SMA. If this is successfully breached, then the rally may next rest somewhere between 1.3175 and the 20-month high at 1.3225. A closure above the latter may be needed to push the price towards the 1.3385, reached in October 2020.

On the flip side, the selling pressure could accelerate again in the short term if the market deteriorates below the 40-day SMA and the 1.2820 support. Such a move could next bring the 200-day SMA at 1.2710 into the spotlight, which if violated could trigger sharper losses, probably towards the long-term ascending trend line at 1.2600.

In the long-term timeframe, the pair has been in a bullish trend since June 2021 and only a slip beneath the 200-day SMA and the diagonal line would put the market on a sideways path.

Summarizing, USDCAD is expected to show improvement if the price overcomes the short-term SMAs. In the medium-term, a stronger push up above 1.3225 is required to upgrade the positive outlook.