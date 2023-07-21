GBPJPY drifted back higher to retest its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which capped last week's recovery attempt around 182.00.
The price gained positive momentum early on Friday after touching the lower boundary of the one-month-old range and the broken 2023 resistance line. The upside reversal in the RSI is currently endorsing the current bullish mood in the market, though the falling MACD suggests that the bulls will need to do some extra work to eliminate downside risks.
If the rise continues above the 20-day SMA, the door will open for the seven-and-half-year high of 184.00. The resistance line from May 2021 is within breathing distance at 184.70. Therefore, the price might need to crawl above it to meet the 2014-2015 limitations around the 186.00 number. Should buyers push higher, the next obstacle could develop within the 187.30-188.30 and then around 189.00.
On the downside, if the 179.80 floor collapses, there is potential for a negative correction towards the 50-day SMA at 178.00. A couple of trendlines are in the region, including the support trendline from March. Slightly lower, the constraining line that links the highs from April and October 2022 could be interesting to watch at 177.20. If sellers dominate there, the decline could pick up pace towards the 175.00-174.60 zone.
Summing up, GBPJPY is still in a neutral phase in the short-term picture, with traders waiting for a move above 182.00 or below 179.80 to drive the market accordingly.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged
USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance.
Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2
Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.
Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months
Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.