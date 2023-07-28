GBPJPY is quickly recovering after BOJ rate decision with a spike down . We see it as a wave »c« of an a-b-c correction in wave 4 of an extended wave (5) . So, be aware now of a rally back to highs for the final wave 5 of (5) towards 185 – 190 resistance area, especially if jumps back above 182 bullish confirmation level , just watch out for short-term intraday pullbacks.

