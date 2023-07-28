GBPJPY is quickly recovering after BOJ rate decision with a spike down. We see it as a wave »c« of an a-b-c correction in wave 4 of an extended wave (5). So, be aware now of a rally back to highs for the final wave 5 of (5) towards 185 – 190 resistance area, especially if jumps back above 182 bullish confirmation level, just watch out for short-term intraday pullbacks.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.1000 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Core PCE inflation softened in June, the US Dollar lost its appeal, allowing the pair to hold its ground. On a weekly basis, the pair remains on track to register losses.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2850 as risk mood improves
GBP/USD preserves its recovery momentum and trades above 1.2850 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair benefits from improving risk mood and renewed US Dollar weakness following the weaker-than-expected PCE inflation data for June.
Gold stabilizes near $1,960 as US yields stay in red
Gold price continued to push higher in the American session and stabilized at around $1,960 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4% after soft June PCE inflation data from the US, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
MULN drifts lower ahead of shareholder meeting
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has continued to cycle lower this week as investors wait for the outcome of the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s next shareholder meeting, scheduled for next Thursday, August 3.