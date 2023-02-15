Share:

GBPJPY faced a massive decline recently which we see it as a higher degree wave (3) of a five-wave bearish impulse. So, current recovery should be an upward wave (4) correction within downtrend, especially if we respect slow price action and choppy + overlapped wave structure. We can actually see a three-wave A-B-C corrective rally within (4), but the main reason for a corrective movement is a potential triangle within wave B in the middle. We know that triangles cannot occur in wave 2, so it must be wave B as part of an A-B-C correction.





Technically speaking, we see nice resistance for wave (4) at channel resistance line and equal wave length of A=C that comes around 162-164 area, from where we should be aware of a bearish resumption for wave (5).

