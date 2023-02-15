GBPJPY faced a massive decline recently which we see it as a higher degree wave (3) of a five-wave bearish impulse. So, current recovery should be an upward wave (4) correction within downtrend, especially if we respect slow price action and choppy + overlapped wave structure. We can actually see a three-wave A-B-C corrective rally within (4), but the main reason for a corrective movement is a potential triangle within wave B in the middle. We know that triangles cannot occur in wave 2, so it must be wave B as part of an A-B-C correction.
Technically speaking, we see nice resistance for wave (4) at channel resistance line and equal wave length of A=C that comes around 162-164 area, from where we should be aware of a bearish resumption for wave (5).
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0700 in Wednesday's early European hours. The pair's weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood despite the sluggish Treasury yields. Eyes on US Retail Sales and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2100 on soft UK CPI, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2100 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December and caused Pound Sterling to lose its footing. US Retail Sales coming up next.
Gold touches its lowest level since January, remains vulnerable
Gold price languishes near its lowest level since January amid sustained US Dollar buying. Tuesday’s US CPI reaffirms Fed’s hawkish outlook and underpins the greenback. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiments and could lend some support to Gold price.
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
FX and yields at the wake of the US CPI
Looking at the market pricing, you could’ve hardly guessed, but yesterday’s US inflation report was not brilliant. On a monthly basis, the headline inflation ticked higher from 0.1% to 0.5% as expected.