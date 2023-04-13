Share:

GBPJPY pair is still at the highs on a daily chart, which looks like a consolidation within uptrend, ideally as a bigger bullish running triangle pattern within higher degree wave (4).

Currently we are tracking final stages of a complex w-x-y rally into wave D that can cause another wave E slow down. So, once a triangle fully unfolds, be aware of a retest of the highs for wave (5) of a higher degree wave C/B.

The running triangle is a region of horizontal price movement, a consolidation of a prior move, and it is composed of “threes.” That means each of the A-B-C-D-E waves have three subwaves.

