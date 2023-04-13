GBPJPY pair is still at the highs on a daily chart, which looks like a consolidation within uptrend, ideally as a bigger bullish running triangle pattern within higher degree wave (4).
Currently we are tracking final stages of a complex w-x-y rally into wave D that can cause another wave E slow down. So, once a triangle fully unfolds, be aware of a retest of the highs for wave (5) of a higher degree wave C/B.
The running triangle is a region of horizontal price movement, a consolidation of a prior move, and it is composed of “threes.” That means each of the A-B-C-D-E waves have three subwaves.
For detailed view and for more analysis like this you can watch a recording of our latest live webinar from April 11 2023 below:
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results.
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
