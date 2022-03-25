GBPJPY reached a fresh six-year high of 161.48 earlier today but the price has now pulled back to around 160.75. The pair has risen sharply from the two-month trough of 150.97 plumbed on March 8. However, the momentum indicators suggest the latest upswing is cooling.
Both the RSI and the stochastic oscillator have entered overbought territory, warning that a near-term correction is due. The stochastics have been holding above 80 for more than a week now, while the RSI, which only crossed above 70 a few days ago, is pointing down. Nevertheless, the indicators have held in their respective overbought zones for longer durations in the past so a big downwards reversal may not be a foregone conclusion.
The price is currently trying to establish a foothold at the 138.2% Fibonacci extension of the February-March downleg at 160.76. Should it fail to do so, the 123.6% Fibonacci of 159.73 is the next line of defence that could prevent a steeper correction. Otherwise, the pair would probably slip back towards the February peak of 158.05, restoring the neutral longer-term trend. Even lower, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 155.35, where the 50-day moving average is also converging, is the next critical support that needs to be watched as slipping below this area would intensify the downside risks.
However, if today’s slide proves to be a temporary blip, GBPJPY could turn its sights to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of 162.43. Breaking above this level would bring the 165.0 handle into scope. Moreover, the medium-term picture would start to look more convincingly bullish.
To sum up, the positive short-term bias is in danger of fading and turning negative, while in the broader outlook, the rally has some way to go still before a clear bullish structure is formed.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European trading hours and retreated from session tops. The data from Germany showed that Ifo Expectations Index slumped to 85.1 in March from 98.4 in February, missing analysts' estimate of 92 by a wide margin. Ahead of the US data, the pair trades in a tight range above 1.1000.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3200 on improving mood
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3150 in the early European session after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK but managed to erase its daily losses. Supported by the improving market mood, the pair clings to modest daily gains near 1.3200.
Gold fluctuates above $1,950 as US T-bond yields stay calm
Gold is moving sideways in a narrow channel above $1,950 on Friday as markets remain quiet in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is also staying flat on the day, allowing gold to remain directionless.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions that are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
Nio Inc sees a late day surge ahead of earnings call
NIO saw a nice recovery during intraday trading, as investors made a bullish push into the green ahead of the company’s earnings call. On Thursday, shares of Nio gained 0.50% and closed the trading session at $21.98.