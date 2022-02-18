GBPJPY has been quite neutral this week, tiptoeing sideways, below the 157 level, but the market action continues to take place above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the upper bullish Bollinger area, suggesting buyers are still eager to move.
Although lacking direction, the RSI is fluctuating above its 50 neutral mark and the MACD is flattening above its red signal line, while the green %K Stochastic line has drifted back above the red %D line, all keeping the bias tilted to the upside.
A decisive close above the 157.75 – 158.20 ceiling is now required to attract new buyers into the market, and hence clear the way towards the 160 psychological level. Running higher, the price could hit a wall around the early 2016 limitations at 163.85.If that proves an easy obstacle, the ascent could stretch towards the next resistance of 166.00.
On the downside, a step below the nearby support of 155.68, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 148.96 – 157.75 upleg, could send the price towards the 38.2% Fibonacci of 154.40 unless the 50-day SMA rejects the bears beforehand. Should downside pressures intensify, the 200-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci of 153.35 may attempt to catch the fall ahead of the crucial ascending trendine drawn from the 2020 lows, currently sitting at 152.40. Otherwise, the spotlight will turn to the 61.8% Fibonacci of 151.74, where any violation may navigate the pair straight to the 148.96 low.
In brief, GBPJPY has the potential to revive its bullish momentum after a period of consolidation, though only a sustainable extension above the 157.75 – 158.20 boundary could add fresh bullish fuel to the market.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.